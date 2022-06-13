What research says about identifying people who might commit mass shootings

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Audio

Even if the proposed framework for gun safety legislation is signed into law, the U.S. will likely still struggle with far too many mass shootings. Researchers are trying to better understand what's behind these shootings. Dr. Jillian Peterson and Dr. James Densley, who co-founded The Violence Project, join William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: