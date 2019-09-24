What spurred House Democrats to ramp up impeachment efforts?

Lisa Desjardins:

That's a great question, William.

I think, talking to Democratic aides, even those most closely involved in the decisions today didn't expecting things to move quite this quickly.

I do think a sign of the blowing kind of momentum was that letter from the seven House Democratic freshmen. They weren't just any freshman. They really were seen as almost holdouts on the question of impeachment. And they also are seen as having some of the most credibility when it comes to national security.

So when they came out as a group late last night saying, we think it's time the move further on impeachment if these accusations are true about the whistle-blower, we think that is impeachable, which was actually sort of skipping a step from where the rest of Democrats have been, I think that really was just part of a wave of growing momentum over the weekend.

And because of that, a dam that was breaking became more visibly breaking today for House Democrats.

To me, the bigger question is, William, what exactly happened today? What does any of this mean really, right? And I think the headline is that Democrats in the House are moving to impeachment proceedings.

Whatever you want to call them, Nancy Pelosi is now on board that effort.

And here's another interesting thing, William, as we all try to get our hands around what is happening. I asked for some timeline information. Got it from only one member, Pramila Jayapal, who's an important member of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat from Washington state.

William, she said the point is, we're going to now move more quickly on this question. It will not be a matter of months, she said. It will be faster than that.