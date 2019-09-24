Rep. Harris: Releasing Trump’s Ukraine call transcript ‘right thing to do’

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.:

Well, this is nothing new.

There are dozens, if not over 100 members of the House who have wanted to try to impeach this president. They tried the Mueller investigation. It didn't work. Now they're going to try this.

You know, I just — look, I just think the American people need to see the transcripts, not only of the president's call, but of Vice President Biden's call, where he was holding up a billion dollars worth of aid to the Ukrainian government when he was vice president.

Again, his son, earning $50,000 a month. The average American will want to know, exactly what did his son do for $50,000 a month while his father was negotiating with the Ukrainians over a billion dollars of aid?

The American people need to know the truth.