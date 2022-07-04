What the Supreme Court’s monumental rulings tell us about the new conservative majority

John Yang:

The court rewrote law and redefined rights in ways that will reverberate through American society for many years.

And with the cases they have already agreed to hear when the justices come back in the fall, there's likely to be more to come.

Marcia Coyle covers the Supreme Court for "The National Law Journal."

Marcia, at the beginning of this term that just ended, there was a lot of people wondering what this supermajority, if you will, of six conservative justices would do. And at the end of the term, I think we have got the answer.

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": I think that this is a very conservative, aggressive new court. And we have seen it in a number of opinions this term.

I think it was probably clearest in their decision to take on the abortion case and the gun case. In the gun situation, the court had been turning away numerous gun rights petitions, usually with a dissenting opinion written by Justice Thomas, saying that the court had made a constitutional orphan of the Second Amendment.

But after Justice Barrett came on the bench, the court took the case. And with the abortion case, the court reached out to take this case, when they didn't have to. I think this court has a younger majority now. And, yes, these new justices, primarily the three appointed by former President Trump, know where they want to go.

So I think it's an aggressive court. What more can I say?