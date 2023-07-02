What the Supreme Court’s latest term tells us about its future direction

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
The U.S. Supreme Court ended its term this past week with the six conservative justices again flexing their supermajority to make big changes in law and society. Marcia Coyle, the PBS NewsHour’s Supreme Court analyst, joins John Yang to discuss how the new court is shaping up and what its most recent term can tell us about its future.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
