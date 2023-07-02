Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the Supreme Court term that just ended and what it tells us about the court’s future direction. Then, a new documentary sheds light on the fast fashion industry and its exploitation of workers and the environment. Plus, a conversation with chess master and commentator Levy Rozman about the ancient game’s booming popularity.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.