Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

July 2, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the Supreme Court term that just ended and what it tells us about the court’s future direction. Then, a new documentary sheds light on the fast fashion industry and its exploitation of workers and the environment. Plus, a conversation with chess master and commentator Levy Rozman about the ancient game’s booming popularity.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch