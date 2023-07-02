Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Baltimore party ends in tragedy with deadly gun violence

In our news wrap Sunday, overnight shootings at a Baltimore block party and Wichita nightclub have left two dead and dozens injured, more than 700 protestors were arrested during a fifth straight night of violent riots over the fatal police shooting of a teenager, and Kyiv shot down a barrage of Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at the Ukrainian capital city.

