Why fast fashion’s allure comes with environmental and human costs

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

The fast fashion industry is valued at over $100 billion, producing affordable, trendy clothes that are popular with young consumers. But the industry is under scrutiny for poor working conditions and using cheap textiles that quickly end up in landfills. Journalist Iman Amrani joins Ali Rogin to discuss her investigation of Shein, one of the fastest-growing fast fashion brands in the world.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Harry Zahn
