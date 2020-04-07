What these New York EMTs are seeing as they respond to COVID-19 cases

Pearse Matthews:

It's scary. And I would say a better word to use is terrifying, especially when you don't believe you have the correct PPE to use.

And it's scary. We're scared just as much as the regular person. But, again, we have to do this job. We signed up for this. This is what we do for a living. And EMS personnel and hospital personnel are proud to do it.

But it's very scary. It's not that they're very infectious. That is obviously the case, that COVID is an infectious disease. But it's also that the people that we're seeing may not live.

And as EMS and health care workers, we're used to trying to do our best to save lives. So, it's emotionally taxing, I think, on the health care personnel.