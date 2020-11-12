What this Georgia Republican wants to see from state’s recount

Rep. Buddy Carter:
Well, again, I think that the focus here has to be on the secretary of state making sure that all of us have confidence that this was done correctly and that every legal vote was counted.
Now, if it turns out that the secretary of state comes back and reports there was no fraud, there was no widespread problems, then, certainly, we will probably be forced to accept that.
But it is important, again, for everyone, whether are you a Democrat, Republican, independent, that you have confidence in the system, that we have a transparent and honest system, and that, if there were problems during this election, we get them corrected, so that we don't have those problems reoccur.
But I will tell you that there is still a ways to go. This president has every right to fight. And he is doing just that. He has every right to demand a fair and transparent and honest return on the elections. And that is what he is asking to have done right now.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.