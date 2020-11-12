What this Georgia Republican wants to see from state’s recount

Judy Woodruff:

While president-elect Biden continues to push forward with transition planning, there are several states yet to be called.

In Georgia, Biden leads President Trump by more than 14,000 votes, and the state will conduct a hand recount of nearly five million ballots. The state's Republican congressional delegation has asked for an investigation into any claims of voter fraud.

But the secretary of state, also a Republican, says that no such claims have been substantiated.

Congressman Buddy Carter is a Republican from Georgia. And he joins me now.

Congressman, thank you very much for talking with us.

First of all, do you expect this count to go ahead tomorrow? And do you expect to — what do you expect it to show?