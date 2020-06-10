What this global health expert sees in states where COVID-19 is surging

Judy Woodruff:

Alabama is hardly the only state that has seen a spike in cases recently.

More than 20 states also have had a jump in the past couple of weeks, many in the South and the West.

Hospitalizations are also up significantly in at least eight states.

Let's look at this and questions about how to get the right balance while dealing with huge economic problems.

Dr. Ashish Jha is director of Harvard University's Global Health Institute, and he joins us from Cambridge.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

As you look at this spike in cases in some places around the country, what does this tell you?