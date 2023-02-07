What to expect from Biden’s State of the Union address

Lisa Desjardins:

There will be some contrast. There will also be something different from the new speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Remember, for Kevin McCarthy, this is his first time in that kind of national spotlight. He told us last night that he plans to be respectful, to honor the day. I think he's kind of trying to be above partisan politics for now, although he's obviously been partisan in the past.

Who will be partisan on behalf of Republicans? The new governor of Arkansas, someone our viewers may be familiar with, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She has been governor — there she is at her inauguration — for four weeks.

She is going to contrast herself as America's youngest governor right now at the age of 40 with President Biden, America's oldest president in history. She will also lay out sort of themes we will see from the Republicans and have before, things they say that President Biden is failing at, the border, the economy.

I believe she may bring up the China balloon as well in some way. She will also president Republicans as being more for a strong America. That's something we're going to see both people talk about tonight. One other thing Republicans are doing, they will have a Spanish-language response, as they have in the past. This is from Juan Ciscomani, a new freshman member of Congress.

Interesting because, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders used to be the spokesperson for Trump, then, Juan Ciscomani was actually with Steve (sic) Ducey's office, a Trump opponent.