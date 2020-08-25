What to expect from Night 2 of the RNC

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Trump campaign officials, as well as Republican officials, tell me that they are very pleased with the way that the RNC is going. They feel like the convention is doing a good job in making the case for why President Trump should be reelected.

That being said, there are a number of misleading claims, and I want to walk you through some of them.

The first is from President Trump himself. He had that unprecedented first speech at the RNC. That was about an hour.

He said — quote — "We just have to make this China virus go away. And it's happening."

Judy, this, unfortunately, is false. The United States is still leading the world in coronavirus cases. We have about two million cases. And in the last week, we have seen of 42,000 cases per week. So, the coronavirus is not at all going away. It is sometimes decreasing, but it is not, as he said, going away.

The second thing I want to point out is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. He said — quote — "Joe Biden has embraced the left's insane mission to defund the police."

This is the second in command, second-ranking GOP official in the House. That is false. Joe Biden has said repeatedly that he does not believe in abolishing the police or defunding the police. He does say that he wants to see systemic change in law enforcement and have a world and a country where African-Americans are not more likely to be killed by the police, which is the case now.

Lastly, I want to turn to Patricia McCloskey. She's one-half of that Saint Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters when they were walking through her neighborhood.

And she said — quote — "Democrats want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family zoning."

This, again, is false. There — she's referring to a housing regulation that was focused on fighting discrimination and focused on combating desegregation in America.

And it was focused on the idea that you don't want to have people locked out of the suburbs. But there is no sort of regulation that says that single-family zoning will end. That's just some of the statements, and we expect to hear more tonight.