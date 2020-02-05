What Trump’s impeachment and acquittal say about American politics

Victoria Nourse:

Well, now the former three Republican candidates for President, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, et cetera, have all — and now Mitt Romney — have all come out against this president's style, if not policies.

I do think that's important to note in terms of the idea that we should have a bipartisan basis for impeachment.

But I will note that this incident is different than Clinton and closer to Nixon, because the claim here is that the president was trying to interfere in an election, which is the bedrock of our system. We just saw chaos in the Iowa caucuses.

The country is on edge, because it is true that the Russians interfered. It probably had nothing to do with Trump's election. But we know that there was interference in our elections. So that makes this impeachment what — I do agree with the bipartisan role.

Joe Biden agreed with the bipartisan role many years ago. But this problem with elections is not going to go away. And it would be better if the president didn't tweet out things like, oh, I'm going to stay here until 2040, and come out with some election security bill.