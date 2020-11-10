What Trump’s refusal to concede could mean for the presidential transition

David Priess:
It is. And it is very unusual for that to happen.
The closest parallel we have in modern history is the 2000 election, when Al Gore, the vice president, and George W. Bush were trying to sort out who actually won Florida, and that was a matter of a few hundred votes. And, ultimately, Bush kept those votes and did win the presidency.
But, even then, the outgoing administration, the Clinton administration, decided, before the Supreme Court made its ruling that effectively ended it, we need to get George W. Bush into the transition system. And they started letting him see the president's daily brief, the highest-level intelligence document, even before that Supreme Court decision.
But what was important then is, you did not have a lot of voices on Al Gore's side of the campaign saying, this cannot stand, we will continue to fight this, we don't care what the Supreme Court says, we're going to keep filing lawsuits over and over again.
This time, it feels a little bit different. You do have a significant number of senior officials seemingly saying, we are going to keep fighting this as long as humanly possible.
And that does not bring the benefits that a graceful concession typically does.
