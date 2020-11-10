What Trump’s refusal to concede could mean for the presidential transition

Judy Woodruff:

With President Trump's refusal to accept the results of the election, tensions continue throughout the country, as his supporters double down on his message.

Those calling for Mr. Trump to concede point to the long history of presidential concessions that have helped maintain peaceful transfers of power.

I'm joined now by David Priess. He is the chief operating officer at the Lawfare Institute and a former intelligence officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. He is also author of "How to Get Rid of a President." It's a history of the many ways presidents leave office or are pushed toward the exit.

David Priess, thank you so much for joining us.

First of all, how much do concessions matter?