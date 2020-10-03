What we know about President Trump’s treatment so far

Caroline Chen:

At this point, we don't have any indication that we have a vaccine or a vaccine that's close to knowing whether one is successful or not. The one that is closest to the front of the line is Pfizer's and we don't yet have any data that indicates we know that it is effective. So I don't think that that would be an option for the president at this point in time.

But the way vaccines work is that they're supposed to stimulate your immune system so that you can generate antibodies against something that looks like the virus, and actually Regeneron's treatment is what's called an antibody cocktail. And so they have basically synthetic antibodies, which are manmade versions of your own immune system's weapons against, you know, outside invaders. And so in a way, I wouldn't compare it to a vaccine, but it is similarly supposed to be helping you fight against the virus.

So that's why these antibody cocktails are considered one of the most promising treatments that we might have against the coronavirus. And the hope is that as Regeneron continues to do these trials, that we'll be able to see, not only can they help reduce levels of the virus, which is what we're starting to see in the early trial data, which looks promising, but also that we would, as the trials go on, see whether it can actually help, you know, reduce mortality, reduce hospitalization, actually make a difference to the clinical course of the disease.