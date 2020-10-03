Why Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis may be a ‘body blow’ to his supporters

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, the argument from the Trump people is that this actually came, oddly enough, at a time when they needed a break. There was a story of his taxes, there was a calamitous debate, which a new New York Times poll out just today shows really hurt him in Florida and Pennsylvania. You had the stories about white supremacy. And so, in this sense, the campaign gets frozen and there may be a feeling of goodwill the way there was when Reagan was shot in 1981.

The counter argument is, wait a minute, in a sense, Trump helped set the politicization of this illness. And I think one of the consequences may be that from Trump's most ardent supporters, who've rallied around his case, that it's a hoax or a fraud, it's overstated, it's political, the mask is an intrusion on freedom, this has got to be a bit of a body blow. And if I'm a big Trump contributor who went out to Bedminster, New Jersey, when Trump came there to raise money, knowing that one of his closest aides was positive, that might not sit so well.