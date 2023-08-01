Read the full indictment against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

WATCH: Trump indicted on federal charges in Jan. 6 case, Special Counsel Jack Smith announces

The indictment filed Tuesday night is the third criminal case filed against the former president and current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential race.

The 45-page indictment said Trump after his 2020 loss was “determined to remain in power” and perpetrated conspiracies that targeted a “bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Read the full text of the indictment of Trump by clicking the image below, or by clicking here.