What we learned on Day 3 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings

Ned Foley:

I think that's right.

I think it's important to focus on two different parts of this. One part, which I think was the primary focus of today's hearing, was this idea that the vice president, as a single individual, could control the outcome. And, again, it sounds like Vice President Pence immediately, instinctively rejected that, as he — as well he should have.

And, again, we wouldn't want any vice president to do that in any circumstance. And, there, that's where the reference to Florida 2000 and Bush vs. Gore is useful, because that was a single state, very close. And even in this — in that context, you wouldn't want Vice President Gore say, well, I'm just going to reject the Supreme Court. I'm going to decide myself.

But as we were just saying before, you have to put today's hearing together with Monday's. And what Monday told us is that Attorney — former Attorney General Barr said this whole predicate was nonsense. The campaign adviser said the same thing.

So the idea that this theory would be used, when there was no predicate at all, is even more outrageous. And so given that there — it was baseless from the beginning, why didn't the vice president come forward early and say there's no role for me as vice president and that, in my role as a candidate for reelection, I should acknowledge that our ticket lost?