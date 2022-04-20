What we’re learning about how the Jan. 6 attack happened

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman
How did the Jan. 6 attack happen? A new podcast, “Will Be Wild,” explores that question. Correspondent Lisa Desjardins talked to podcast co-host Andrea Bernstein about what we’re learning about former President Trump’s role in the violence, a trend of white supremacist violence and government inaction that preceded that day, ongoing Congressional investigations and where the country goes now.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
