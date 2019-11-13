What William Taylor and George Kent shared during public impeachment hearings

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president is maintaining that he didn't even watch a minute of the first public impeachment inquiry hearing.

That said, his personal Twitter account, which he has used to communicate with the American public throughout his presidency, that account was retweeting and talking about Republicans defending him during this hearing.

He also is very clear that he wanted Republicans to be talking about the fact that he did nothing wrong. That's exactly what Republicans were doing during the hearing.

It's important to note that the president and the White House had a rapid response team, and that team is really a group of people that were tweeting and talking about the hearing in real time. That's exactly not what the White House has done in the past. So this is a very new thing that the White House did today to make sure people that knew in real time what the president and the White House was thinking.

It's also important to note that the White House today was talking to lawmakers and that, before this hearing, the president and/or White House staff members met with 120 lawmakers and 42 senators, wanting to make the point that they needed to defend the president by saying that this was an unfair system, an unfair process, and also by saying that the president was really a target of partisan attack, because Democrats wanted to undo the 2016 election.

The other thing to note here is that the president at the White House was responding to Ambassador Taylor's new information. He said that that was hearsay and essentially that that aide that told Ambassador Taylor that the president was talking to Gordon Sondland was really just an anonymous person and not real evidence against him.

So that's the president responding in real time to Ambassador Taylor's response and his new information there.