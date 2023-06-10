What you need to know to stay safe from ticks and Lyme disease this summer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 476,000 people in the U.S. contract Lyme disease every year. Climate change and human encroachment into wilderness areas means ticks and the disease-causing bacteria they carry are becoming more common. Dr. Linden Hu, an immunology professor and co-director of the Lyme Disease Initiative at Tufts University, joins John Yang to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more