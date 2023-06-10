Why some top schools are opting out of U.S. News’ college rankings list

This week, Columbia University said it would no longer provide information for the U.S. News and World Report’s decades-old rankings list of colleges and universities. The high-profile dropout follows a parade of prestigious law schools and medical schools that said they’d no longer participate. Francie Diep, senior reporter for the Chronicle of Higher Education, joins John Yang to discuss.

