Why some top schools are opting out of U.S. News’ college rankings list

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
This week, Columbia University said it would no longer provide information for the U.S. News and World Report’s decades-old rankings list of colleges and universities. The high-profile dropout follows a parade of prestigious law schools and medical schools that said they’d no longer participate. Francie Diep, senior reporter for the Chronicle of Higher Education, joins John Yang to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more