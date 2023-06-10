June 10, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, why some of the nation’s top colleges and universities are opting out of a decades-old rankings list. Then, with infections on the rise, what you need to know about ticks and the spread of Lyme disease this summer. Plus, how anonymity on social media influences the way people act online, including harassment.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch