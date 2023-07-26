What’s next for Hunter Biden’s case after plea deal unravels

Glenn Thrush, The New York Times:

It was pretty extraordinary.

When you cover a plea deal, it tends to be the signing of some papers. The judge tends to go through a whole list of questions that are sort of written out in advance. But the tenor of this hearing was totally different from the start.

The judge in the case seemed utterly skeptical, nearly hostile towards this agreement, and she attacked two provisions in particular. The first was a provision that was the gun agreement on the diversion program.

And the second, and more importantly, was this blanket immunity that the government had granted to Hunter Biden relating to any issues, not — that appeared to relate to any issues, not just tax and gun charges, emanating from that period of time, which is roughly 2014 to 2019, when he was simultaneously earning millions of dollars a year working as a consultant for foreign countries and in the throes of a really desperate drug and alcohol addiction.