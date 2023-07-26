News Wrap: Sinead O’Connor, singer of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ dies at 56

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56, interest rates are headed higher again as the Federal Reserve resumes its fight with inflation, a jury in London acquitted actor Kevin Spacey on multiple charges of sexual assault and seven major car companies announced plans to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
