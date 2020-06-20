What’s next in the Barr-Berman standoff?

Ryan Goodman:

That's right. So it's almost like a spot that's remained vacant. And there were many concerns about the fact that Mr. Berman was potentially associated with Mr. Trump in a way in which he was then installed into the position.

So this is not a person who's being thought of as being rogue or democratically appointed, if you want to think about in those terms. He was put in place by the president after the president specifically interviewed him for the job, which is also very unusual.

So much so that Mr. Berman actually had to recuse himself from one of the investigations that potentially implicate President Trump. And that's the strange limbo situation that we've been in for a long period of time.

So that's why it ended up triggering this unusual provision in federal statute that requires the court to appoint the person. So they approved Berman staying in the position.