Which funding sources does Trump plan to use for wall money?

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is saying that I know best how to use the military funds to keep Americans safe.

So I want to walk you through where he's getting the $8 billion that he's going to initially be using to fund a wall on the southern border. He's going to be getting $1.375 billion from the congressional deal that Congress passed this week to avert a government shutdown. He's going to be getting $600 million from the Department of Treasury forfeiture fund.

That's money that is gotten from seized and forfeited assets. It's also — he's also going to be getting $2.5 billion from the Department of Defense counterdrug activities. That's drug seizure money.

He's also going to be using $3.6 billion from military construction money. And that's defense fund money. That's also from the Department of Defense. And all of this is to fund an initial 234 miles of wall on the southern border. The White House stressed today that this is just the beginning. They could ask for more money. They also wanted to make it very clear that none of this money is coming from disaster relief funds. There was some worry that there was going to be hurricane funds taken from Puerto Rico or Texas.

That's not happening.