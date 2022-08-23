Whistleblower alleges Twitter executives deceived regulators about lax security procedures

Elizabeth Dwoskin, The Washington Post:

Yes, these are explosive claims that could be incredibly damaging to Twitter. You're absolutely right that Twitter's had security issues over the years, the security disaster, many would say.

But now we have Peiter Zatko, Mudge, alleging that they were lying to the board, they were lying to investors, they were lying to the regulators. And these are huge allegations. He says that too many employees had access to internal company systems, that the security was so bad that Twitter was literally on the brink of shutdown, that they didn't delete data that they claimed that they deleted, that he tried to present contrary information to the board and was prevented by the CEO.

And one thing when you think about, OK, why does the average person care, because not everyone's on Twitter, Twitter is an incredibly influential platform, because it has politicians, it has influencers, public figures.

And what happens on Twitter can sway the stock price of companies, it can cause national security alerts. Imagine if someone saw on Twitter there's a bomb at the White house. That would cause the public to go into a panic.

And so if Twitter security, as Mudge alleges, is as weak as he alleges, then you have this exposure to bad actors that can then influence the public discourse, whether it's on politics, the future of companies, or security, the public safety.