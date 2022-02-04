White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on President Biden’s economic and domestic priorities

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. labor market proved to be far stronger than expected last month, despite the Omicron surge. Employers added 467,000 jobs, as the economy picked up momentum.

The Labor Department also said that there were a total of nearly 700,000 more jobs created in November and December than initially reported. Wages grew by 5.7 percent last month, compared to a year ago, a good gain, but still below the rate of inflation. And the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4 percent, as more people returned to the job market.

President Biden took note of the big gains this afternoon.

And I spoke with Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, a short time ago.

Ron Klain, welcome to the "NewsHour."

This is a day of good news about jobs. These are numbers the administration has to be happy about, not just last month, but November, December. How much of this can the president take credit for?

Ron Klain, White House Chief of Staff: Well, look, it's first and foremost an accomplishment of the American people, their resilience — the president talked about that today — their ability to take everything that the past few years, that the Omicron variant has thrown at them, and be back at work and fight on and help grow this economy, our business sector, our workers, everyone coming together to do this.

But I do think the president deserves a lot of credit for the policies we put in place that made this recovery possible, the Rescue Plan in March that got the economy off its back and going, buy American, made in America policies that have really restored our manufacturing strength, and the bipartisan infrastructure plan that's got a lot of Americans out there working building bridges and roads, airports, all these critical things.

So, it's been a strong economic policy that has unleashed the power, the creativity, the energy of the American people.