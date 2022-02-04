Why Russia and China are strengthening relations

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

In a joint statement, both countries said they — quote — "oppose further enlargement of NATO" and called on the alliance to abandon its — quote — "Cold War approaches."

The statement also said that China is — quote — "sympathetic to" and supports the proposals put forward by Russia to create long-term, legally binding security guarantees in Europe.

So, what does this all mean?

For that, we turn to Elizabeth Wishnick. She's a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analysis. That's a Navy-funded think tank. She's on leave from Montclair State University, and has written extensively about Russian-Chinese relations.

Elizabeth Wishnick, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for joining us.

So, that joint statement earlier had some thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. and its allies. Just step back for a moment here and tell us, what is this? What are we seeing here? What's driving the strengthening of Russian-Chinese relations right now?

Elizabeth Wishnick, Center for Naval Analyses: Well, I think the strengthening of the relationship has occurred over the last several years, even prior to the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

So, we — I think we saw this trend after the financial crisis in 2008, when Russia and China saw that there were real problems in the international order, at least in the economic order, and they hoped to gather to create some alternatives.

And so they began to expand their partnership at that time, but, certainly, there has been a deepening of the partnership over the past eight years or so.