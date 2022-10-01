Why a grandmother and grandson are visiting every U.S. national park

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Harry Zahn
Claire Mufson
Solveig Rennan
92-year-old Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan have spent the past seven years crisscrossing the U.S. with the goal of visiting every national park. “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip,” as they call it on social media, began after Brad found out his grandmother had never seen a mountain before. Joy and Brad Ryan join Geoff Bennett to talk about their adventures.
