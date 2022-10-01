Why a grandmother and grandson are visiting every U.S. national park

92-year-old Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan have spent the past seven years crisscrossing the U.S. with the goal of visiting every national park. “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip,” as they call it on social media, began after Brad found out his grandmother had never seen a mountain before. Joy and Brad Ryan join Geoff Bennett to talk about their adventures.

