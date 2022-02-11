Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent despite intense diplomatic efforts

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the Biden administration issued its most urgent warning yet that Russia could launch a war in Ukraine at any time. More than 100,000 Russian troops surround Ukraine on three sides, and the president's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, urged Americans to leave by the end of the weekend.

U.S. officials tell our Nick Schifrin they fear the war could start next week.

And Nick joins me now.

So, Nick, what is it that has led to this more stark language coming from the administration?