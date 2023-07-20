Why ACL injuries are more common in female athletes than male counterparts

As the World Cup kicks off, many of the big names in women's soccer are notably absent from the international competition because of knee injuries, specifically ACL tears. It’s part of what some are calling an epidemic among female athletes from the professional level down to youth sports. Amna Nawaz reports from Los Angeles.

