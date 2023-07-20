Why ACL injuries are more common in female athletes than male counterparts

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Gretchen Frazee
Gretchen Frazee
Murrey Jacobson
Murrey Jacobson
Leave your feedback
As the World Cup kicks off, many of the big names in women's soccer are notably absent from the international competition because of knee injuries, specifically ACL tears. It’s part of what some are calling an epidemic among female athletes from the professional level down to youth sports. Amna Nawaz reports from Los Angeles.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Gretchen Frazee is a Senior Coordinating Broadcast Producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more