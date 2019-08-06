Why addressing mental illness isn’t enough to reduce gun violence

Jeffrey Swanson:

Well, I think they're a good idea. I think they're an important piece in the puzzle of gun violence prevention, because the fact is that we have kind of a disconnect between the laws that are designed to prevent certain people from accessing guns at the point of sale and actual risk.

There are lots of people who are prohibited from guns, maybe because they had an involuntary commitment 25 years ago, and they aren't posing a risk to anyone.

Meanwhile, there are lots of people who do pose a risk, angry, impulsive people who would pass a background check because they don't have any gun-disqualifying record.

So a tool like this is focused not on mental illness. It's focused on behavioral indicators of risk. So, if you're a neighbor, and the person next door is acting in a really threatening, menacing way, and is amassing firearms, in many states, there's nothing you can do about that if that person isn't criminally accused, hasn't done anything or committed a crime.

In one of the states that has an extreme risk protection order law, you can reach out to law enforcement. They can investigate it. And if there's probable cause, they can get a civil court order to remove that person's firearms temporarily, for their own good. It's not criminalizing.

And you can do the same thing if your family member, under the most of the statutes — if let's say a relative of yours is in a suicidal crisis and has guns. Your loved one is, let's say, depressed and bereaved or drinking heavily and has guns, and this might save their life, because lots of people attempt suicide.

If they use anything else, they're very likely to survive. If they use a firearm, it's so lethal, that they almost never survive. If we just want to stop so many people from dying, we could focus on limiting access to lethal means.

And I think this law actually is one of the few things that can find some common ground and bridge the gap between people who want to do gun control and people who think that it's people and not guns who kill people.