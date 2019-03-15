Why alleged New Zealand mosque killer represents a broader ‘social movement’

Judy Woodruff:

We explore the broader questions about the ideology behind this act of terror with Humera Khan. She is the executive director of Muflehun. It's a nonprofit organization that works to prevent the spread of hate, extremism and violence in the United States.

Kathleen Belew is an assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago and has written extensively about white supremacy movements.. And Matthew Knott, he's a reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald based in New York. Before moving to the United States, he covered Australian politics.

And we welcome all three of you to the "NewsHour."

Matthew Knott, I'm going to start with you.

This man moved to New Zealand from Australia just a few years ago. Tell us a little about the political climate in Australia right now.