Why automated speed cameras disproportionately affect Black and brown drivers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Paul Solman
Paul Solman
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Leave your feedback
Cities across the country have used automated speed cameras in traffic enforcement for decades. Today, nearly 200 communities have them in place. But critics say that in places like Chicago, the tickets and fines they generate fall disproportionately on Black and brown residents. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
Support Provided By:
Learn more