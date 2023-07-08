Why automated speed cameras disproportionately affect Black and brown drivers

Cities across the country have used automated speed cameras in traffic enforcement for decades. Today, nearly 200 communities have them in place. But critics say that in places like Chicago, the tickets and fines they generate fall disproportionately on Black and brown residents. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.

