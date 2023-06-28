Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Why billions of snow crabs disappeared from the Bering Sea

Kirsten Dobroth, KMXT

The Bering Sea snow crab season was canceled after billions of crabs disappeared, devastating Alaska’s fishing industry and the livelihoods of those who depend on it. From Alaska Public Media and KMXT in Kodiak, Kirsten Dobroth reports researchers are working to figure out what happened. This story was produced with NOVA with major support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

