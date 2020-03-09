Why clear, consistent communication is so important during a public health crisis

Joshua Sharfstein:

Well, the challenge is that there is no spin for a virus. The virus doesn't get to tweet.

The virus is just doing what the virus does. And it's up to the rest of us to take the actions necessary to control it. There is a lot of concern that this is a virus that is spreading, if you look at what is happening in Italy or other countries.

We need to do everything we can right now to prevent that from happening here. The concern with just general reassurance is that people will lapse back into thinking this isn't something I need to change my life around.

I heard one person say that they saw some reassuring message on cable TV and decided to go ahead with a big party for a lot of people who were over 70, 75 years old, where all these people are going to be traveling.

Like, that's not good. It is putting them at risk. And so it's better to be focused on what could happen and how to prevent worse problems than just sort of putting a gloss on the situation right now.