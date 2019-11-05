Why colleges are reconsidering their reliance on standardized tests for admission

William Brangham:

The college admissions scandal, known as Varsity Blues, has cast an ugly spotlight on the world of college admissions and how the system can be gamed.

A key piece of that scandal is the way that parents hired impostors to take admissions tests, fake scores and allow students more time to take their college entrance exams.

Once again, this scandal has led to a number of questions about the controversial standardized tests that have long been required for college. It's rocking the world of higher education.

And it's the focus of John Yang's conversation tonight for our series on Rethinking College.

It's part of our regular education coverage, Making the Grade.