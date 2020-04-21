Why doctors are worried about severe kidney damage in some COVID-19 patients

Judy Woodruff:

Even as we learn more about this coronavirus, there are new questions we didn't expect about what else it may be doing to the body.

In addition to the respiratory distress it causes, COVID-19 seems to be linked with increases for some patients in inflammation of the heart and other organ and tissue damage. None of these connections are conclusive.

But William Brangham explores one of those connections that has a number of doctors concerned.