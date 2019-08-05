Why domestic terrorism is an underestimated national threat

Amna Nawaz:

So how pervasive are these racist ideologies in the U.S. and beyond? What is the U.S. government doing, or not doing, to combat this threat here at home?

We're joined by Kathleen Belew, a professor at the University of Chicago who is an expert on the history of white supremacists and author of "Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America." And Seamus Hughes, he's the deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

Welcome back to you both.

Kathleen, I would like to start with you.

Address for me, if you can, the president's first remarks there, the bigotry, that white supremacy. What do we know about that threat? How do we know that's led to violence? And how has that changed over time in America?