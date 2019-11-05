Why Edward Norton fought to deliver his new film, ‘Motherless Brooklyn’

Edward Norton:

These kinds of movies aren't getting made so much anymore. That just means you have to sort of persevere and figure it out.

When I was coming of age, like, a movie like "Reds" had a huge impact on me. Warren Beatty wrote, produced, directed and starred in a three-hour-and-15-minute film about American socialists, with documentary interviews with the real people from the time.

And I remember Warren telling me that people told him, this is going to end your career. At a certain point, you kind of go, I have been doing this for a while. I have got the musculature. I have got — I know what I want to say, and go — what am I waiting — why wouldn't you do this?

Why wouldn't you try to do what people who have inspired you have done in the past, and go for something that has scope to it and says things that you care about?