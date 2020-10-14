Why herd immunity is ‘dangerous’ as a COVID-19 strategy

Angela Rasmussen:

I think that that's extremely unrealistic.

First of all, there's a number of people who qualify as vulnerable, as much as a third of the population. So that would mean isolating the hundreds of millions of people, potentially, which is just not realistic to do. How are those people supposed to get food? How are they supposed to pay their rent? How are they supposed to work?

I think that it's not realistic to shield the vulnerable, because they are a part of the community.

In addition to that, the assumption that young healthy people do not get severe disease from COVID is just incorrect. While there's a lower mortality rate, a significant number of those people do end up in the hospital. And we also know that some people develop what's being called long COVID.

They have effects of the acute infection that, after they recover, they're still feeling those effects and they're experiencing chronic disease. We don't really know how frequent that is. So it's a very dangerous proposition to say that it's OK for young healthy people to just get infected, as long as we shield the vulnerable, which we will not be able to realistically do.