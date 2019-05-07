Why hundreds of former federal prosecutors disagree with Barr over Mueller report

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Yesterday, a group of former federal prosecutors from all over the country published a statement online, saying that, in their professional opinion, Robert Mueller's report makes it crystal clear that President Trump obstructed justice.

It reads — quote — "Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report would, in the case of any other person, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice."

Yesterday, the statement had more than 300 signatures. That number has nearly doubled today. And this is a bipartisan group of prosecutors. They have served in both Democratic and Republican administrations going back decades.

One of the those people is here with me now.

Paul Rosenzweig was an associate independent counsel under Kenneth Starr, part of the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."