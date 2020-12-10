Why Hunter Biden is the target of a federal investigation

Katie Benner:

Sure.

I think that one of the reasons we're learning about it now is the decision to serve subpoenas to a variety of people. We believe it was as many as 10 people received subpoenas this week. That is a tremendous number, and it's sort of step that is likely to leak into the press.

It seems that Hunter Biden decided that, because it was likely to leak into the press, he was going to actually come out and publicly state it himself. So, we know about it because of him.

Also, you can imagine there was a lull leading up to the election in that kind of move, because the Justice Department would be loathe, especially after 2016 and everything that happened with Hillary Clinton and the investigation into her e-mail server, to take any step that would have spilled out into the open and actually impacted the election.

So, you can imagine that there was a real lull in this investigation that probably began in the late summer and lasted through the election and through the time when the presidency was called for Joe Biden. That would allow prosecutors to continue their work.