Why James Baldwin’s work is attracting renewed attention in 2020

Eddie Glaude Jr.:

Well, I think he's the premier, probably the best interpreter of American democracy and race we have ever produced.

He seems to me — I think he's the inheritor of Ralph Waldo Emerson. He takes Emerson across the tracks and introduces him to the blues, as it were.

But I also think Baldwin queers American politics. He queers black politics. Here you have this fragile queer black man who spoke boldly and truthfully to the times, to the circumstances of black folk, and circumstances of all Americans, actually.

And you have a group of people. Black Lives Matter, its model of leadership was very different. It was queer. It resisted the kind of pulpit focus. And so you saw all over in 2014 and, even up to today, you saw quotes of Jimmy — from Jimmy Baldwin everywhere.

"Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy of justice." "Innocence is the crime." All of this is all over the place.

And I think it has something to do with Baldwin's prescience and the fact that he models a different way of doing this work, it seems to me.