Why Nancy Pelosi is now calling Trump’s Ukraine actions ‘bribery’

Yamiche Alcindor:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to put in the simplest terms possible what she describes as President Trump's trying to bribe or extort Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

So Democrats want to make that point simply because they think that Americans who are just tuning in might not understand the Latin term quid pro quo, which is what a lot of people in Washington, D.C., including some Democrats, have been saying in describing President Trump's alleged actions.

So she's really trying to get Democrats, as well as the American public, to use start using the term bribery, because she wants that to be what people think of as they think about the impeachment inquiries and what President Trump is being accused of.

The White House is pushing back on that. The president didn't speak out publicly about this, but he was tweeting. And, essentially, he was saying that Democrats are going down this unfair path — going down this unfair path of impeachment, of this impeachment inquiry.

He also tweeted something that was very interesting. He said: "Where is the fake whistle-blower?"

That's important, because the whistle-blower's attorneys have sent a letter to the White House saying that he needs to cease and desist, talking about the president — the whistle-blower's anonymity, talking about the president — the whistle-blower's identity.

And, essentially, the president is saying, I'm not going to stop doing this. I want to know who this whistle-blower is.