Biden administration vows to crack down on companies exploiting child labor

Geoff Bennett
Karina Cuevas
The Biden administration announced new steps to crack down on child labor violations, including tougher investigations of the companies who may benefit from the work. It comes days after a New York Times investigation into the explosive growth of migrant child labor across the U.S. Hannah Drier, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who broke the story, joined Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
