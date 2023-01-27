Why so many Americans know little about the history of the Holocaust

Holly Huffnagle:

I think there's a few unfortunate issues right that we're working with right now. And Holocaust knowledge questions are being asked by many different communities around the world.

In fact, the Claims Conference just came out with one on the Netherlands this week showing just how many people in the Netherlands, young people, think the Holocaust was a myth. And so what we're up against is, one, the passage of time. So, today marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland. So time is working against us.

And many of the survivors, we probably only within the next decade will have actual eyewitnesses to that atrocity with us. The second thing is, there are more genocides and more atrocities that have happened since the Holocaust. Unfortunately, never again, it has been again and again.

And some people might not connect the reality of needing to learn those lessons from the Holocaust, needing to know that Hitler was democratically brought to power and how that can apply today. And so they don't make those connections.

And I think the third and final piece is this younger generation, which we do know knows less about what happened, has grown up on social media, has grown up on the Internet, where, unfortunately, that's where we see the most Holocaust denial, Holocaust distortion and antisemitism today.